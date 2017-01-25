7th Season of Long Beach Searches for Greatest Storyteller Begins January 30

Monday, January 30th Long Beach Searches for Greatest Storyteller begins its 7th Season of presenting locals sharing a surprising personal anecdote. In the past, stories have covered hilarious miscommunications, words delivered on a death bed, memorable bad dates, and of course ocean tales of adventure.

“I feel that six-minutes is long enough to tell any tale,” says producer Mariana Williams. “Any and all are invited to pre-submit a story idea in five lines. By doing that we make sure the tales are varied in subject and tone.” At the end of the two-hour show, $100 is given to the top tale, decided by audience and four judges via secret ballot.

The storytelling season runs from January through August, the last Monday of the month at Malarkey’s Grill on Alamitos Bay. Local realtor Karen Hannigan won the finals last August. Each monthly winner advances to the finals.

To submit a story idea, send five lines to: marianaStoryteller@gmail.com.

Long Beach Searches for Greatest Storyteller, Mon., Jan. 30, 7-9 p.m., Malarkey’s Grill 168 N. Marina Dr., L.B. $6 @ door.