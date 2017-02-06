Acting Superintendent-President Gabel Delivers Annual “State of the College” at LBCC

Major gifts, new construction projects, and a record number of transfer degree awards were among the highlights of Long Beach City College’s annual “State of the College” address Friday, Feb. 3. Nearly 400 community members, elected officials, and faculty and staff attended the event, featuring a keynote address by Acting Superintendent President Ann-Marie Gabel.

In the address, Gabel thanked the communities of Long Beach, Lakewood, Signal Hill, and Avalon for supporting Measure LB, the $850-million construction bond measure that earned 64 percent voter support in the June 2016 election. The bond funds will allow LBCC to provide state-of-the-art learning facilities for many future generations, she said.

“The path to student success starts in the classroom with faculty and with the right learning facilities,” Gabel said. “Improving and upgrading our campuses is a top priority and has been made possible thanks to the ongoing support from our community.”

Other highlights from the State of the College address:

The search for a new LBCC Superintendent-President is well underway. The President Search Committee is reviewing applicants and the Board of Trustees expects to announce its selection in the spring.

LBCC has undertaken a number of significant reforms aimed at accelerating students’ time to completion. The College’s goal, Gabel said, is to increase the number of students who earn degrees or certificates, and reduce the time it takes for them to do it.

LBCC awarded 576 transfer degrees last year, an all-time high for the College, in addition to 1,307 Associate degrees and 414 certificates.

Construction projects completed in 2016 included a newly renovated, state-of-the-art Nursing Building at the Liberal Arts Campus and a new Student Services building at the Pacific Coast Campus.

A recent $750,000 gift from the Don Temple Family Charitable Foundation, one of the largest single gifts in LBCC history, will help fund Long Beach College Promise scholarships through the Long Beach City College Foundation.

The Los Angeles Regional Small Business Development Center Network, headquartered at LBCC, provided free or low-cost business consulting, coaching and training to nearly 4,000 small business owners last year. These efforts led to the creation of nearly 300 new businesses, about 1,400 new jobs, and $117 million in capital infusion to those businesses.

Viking athletics saw another rewarding year, with honors going to both student athletes and coaches.

LBCC’s student newspaper, the Viking News, led by faculty advisor Pat McKean, was once again recognized as one of the best community college newspapers in the state.

Other speakers at the State of the College address included Long Beach Community College District Board of Trustees President Dr. Virginia Baxter, LBCC Executive Vice President Lou Anne Bynum and LBCC Academic Senate President Karen Kane.

The LBCC 2017 Report to the Community was distributed at the event and will be available on the College’s website.