Actors Bring History to Life this Summer at Rancho Los Cerritos

The courtyard at Rancho Los Cerritos will be transformed into a plein air playhouse this spring and summer for a special series of theatrical living history performances. View our flyer here (PDF download).

May 20, 7-9 pm

Chuck Kovacic channels Will Rogers in a staged one-man show brimming with comedy, where he will riff on politics, the economy, and California history. After a brief intermission, theater-goers will step further back in time when John Muir, portrayed by equity actor and conservationist Michael Oates, will tell the story of his life.

June 24, 7-9 pm

None other than a young Mark Twain, played by Brian Rogalbuto, will visit Rancho Los Cerritos to offer side-splitting quips. He will be followed by Bruce Buonauro as Jedediah Smith, a frontiersman who was among the first Americans to explore California.

July 15, 7-9pm

Actors Lane and Karla Burkitt will perform their original play, “John and Jessie,” about the unique partnership of John and Jessie Fremont: a marriage of two strong personalities that succeeded despite a turbulent life in the center of public events.

Tickets to each History Comes Alive performance cost $25 per show or $63 for the full series.

VIP tickets, which include dinner and priority seating, are available for $55 per show or $150 for the full series.

Tickets are available at www.rancholoscerritos.org.