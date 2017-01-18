Airport Considers Changes That Could Expand Uber/Lyft Services; Public Meeting Feb 1

Long Beach Airport (LGB) is inviting Transportation Network Companies (TNCs), ground transportation service providers and the public to participate in a meeting on February 1 to discuss proposed changes to the Airport’s ground transportation program and fee structure. One of the topics will include allowing operation of TNCs at the airport, in accordance with California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) guidelines. TNCs such as Uber and Lyft use web-based platforms or smartphone applications to connect passengers with drivers.

“Like many other airports across the country, we have had to exercise due diligence to figure out how to regulate or accommodate TNCs at LGB,” said Airport Director Jess L. Romo, AAE. “We pride ourselves on our reputation for convenience and affordability, so naturally, we want to develop smart policies that help us deliver on that promise to our customers.”

The public meeting is scheduled for 6:00 pm at the Long Beach Gas and Oil Department, 2400 East Spring Street. All stakeholders, including Long Beach Yellow Cab, shuttles, limousine services, other airport tenants, potential TNC providers, LGB management and the public, will discuss the introduction of a pilot program, and provide feedback and input on the proposed changes.

All transportation providers, including TNCs, are allowed to drop off passengers at the Long Beach Airport. A Ground Transportation Permit is required to pick-up passengers. The current permit system requires a valid Transportation Charter Permit from the California Public Utilities Commission. However, California airports also maintain control under existing state law to regulate curbside pickup.