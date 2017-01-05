Anitra Dempsey Named Interim Deputy City Manager

City Manager Patrick H. West today announced the appointment of Anitra Dempsey as Interim Deputy City Manager, effective January 7, 2017.

“Anitra has been an integral part of the City’s Management team for 13 years,” said Mr. West. “She is dedicated to the community and has the professional and leadership experience that we need for the Interim Deputy City Manager position.”

Ms. Dempsey has been with the City of Long Beach for 28 years and is currently the Executive Director of the Citizen Police Complaint Commission (CPCC), which investigates allegations of police misconduct and reviews the service provided by members of the Long Beach Police Department. Ms. Dempsey has also served as the City’s Human Dignity Officer.

Ms. Dempsey’s appointment is temporary, while a national recruitment is conducted for a new Deputy City Manager. Ms. Dempsey will return to her current position as Executive Director of the CPCC when a new Deputy City Manager is appointed.

“I am incredibility honored to have been asked by the City Manager to fill this role,” said Ms. Dempsey. “I’ve built my career in Long Beach, and look forward to serving the entire community in this capacity until a new Deputy City Manager is in place.”

Ms. Dempsey will be temporarily filling the position currently held by Arturo Sanchez. She is not a candidate for the permanent Deputy City Manager position, which is responsible for a variety of functions, including special projects, communications, government affairs and the CPCC, and serves as the City’s chief liaison to the Gateway Cities Council of Governments.

As was previously announced, Mr. Sanchez has submitted his resignation to accept a position as Assistant City Manager with the City of Sacramento. His last day with the City of Long Beach will be Friday, January 6, 2017.

“Arturo has done a great job reaching out and collaborating with the community and other stakeholders to make Long Beach an even better place to live, work and play,” said Mr. West. “I want to thank him for his service here, and congratulate him on his new position.”