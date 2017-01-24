Armed Attempt Murder Suspect Killed After Standoff With SWAT Officers

On Saturday, January 21, 2017, at approximately 10:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Via Wanda regarding a shots heard call.

Upon arrival, officers found a 40-year old male adult from Long Beach, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Long Beach Fire Department personnel where he was listed in critical condition.

Gang enforcement detectives responded to begin their investigation of that attempt murder, and stayed on the case throughout the night and into Sunday, January 22, 2017. During the investigation, detectives identified the suspect, responsible for the shooting, which lead them to a residence in the 2700 block of E. 220th Place in Carson, at approximately 11:00 a.m.

Due to the suspect being armed and dangerous, SWAT was activated. As SWAT officers were setting up their containment and making an approach on the suspect’s known location, the residence of an acquaintance, the suspect fled out the back and proceeded to jump multiple fences, in an attempt to get away. Several SWAT officers on the perimeter containment saw the suspect was armed with a handgun and relayed the information to other officers via their police radios.

As the suspect was fleeing, officers gave multiple commands for him to stop and surrender, but he refused, and then forced his way into the home of a family on the same block. The occupants of that residence quickly fled their home, and advised officers that family members were still inside. Knowing they had a hostage situation, SWAT officers made immediate entry into the house to rescue the remaining family members. As they entered, the suspect fled out the back and over a fence into the yard of a different house, again on the same block. The suspect attempted to hide from officers by barricading himself in a utility shed attached to the outside of that house.

SWAT officers established two-way communication with the suspect, attempting to persuade him to surrender, however he refused. They saw an opportunity to attempt to resolve the dangerous situation utilizing less lethal options. SWAT officers fired numerous 40mm rubber baton rounds, as well as tear gas into the shed, however, the suspect still refused to surrender.

At approximately 5:10 p.m., SWAT officers were then confronted by the suspect, who was armed with a handgun, and an officer involved shooting occurred. The suspect was struck by gunfire and was determined deceased at the scene by Long Beach Fire Department personnel, who were staged nearby. The handgun was recovered at the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Two minors who were located inside the family home the suspect had broken into were unharmed.

The incident is being investigated as gang-related.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office will conduct its own independent investigation, and release the identity of the suspect pending notification of next of kin.

The Police Department thoroughly reviews all use of force incidents through a rigorous multi-step process that evaluates legal, policy, tactical, and equipment issues. Additionally, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an independent investigation of the shooting, as they do with all officer involved shootings that occur in Los Angeles County that result in injury or death.

The Long Beach Homicide Detail investigates all officer involved shootings. This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Long Beach homicide Detectives at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smart phone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.