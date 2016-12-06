Assemblymember O’Donnell Seeks to Move California Students to the Forefront in Arts and Technology

Monday, Assemblymember Patrick O’Donnell (D – Long Beach) introduced AB 37, which seeks to engage California’s students in the most cutting-edge fields of visual and performing arts.

The legislation will establish state standards for media arts, allowing students to create, communicate, and design using new technology. Students of media arts learn skills such as video production, online and mobile media design, sound engineering, multimedia live production, and virtual reality programming.

“Classes in media arts teach young people how to express themselves creatively using the technology of today and the emerging technologies of the future,” said Assemblymember O’Donnell, a teacher and Chair of the Assembly Education Committee. “As a world leader in technological innovation, California should have strong programs in our schools that foster these valuable and increasingly marketable artistic skills.”

“This is an exciting step forward to improve our students’ education in the fascinating and creative world of media arts,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Tom Torlakson, sponsor of the legislation. “I want to thank Mr. O’Donnell for introducing this measure and preparing students for media arts opportunities in 21st century careers and college.”

Current law authorizes state content standards in four subjects in the Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA): visual arts, dance, theatre, and music. Since the VAPA standards were adopted in 2001, dramatic changes in technology have enabled new forms of creative expression, communication and design, commonly known as media arts.

The bill now awaits referral to its first policy committee.