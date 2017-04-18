Beach Streets University Rolling Through East Long Beach April 29

The fourth Open Street event, Beach Streets University, is coming to East Long Beach; and the public is invited to participate on Saturday, April 29, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. At this exciting event, participants can walk, bike, or roll along a car-free route. The event kick-off will be held in front of the California State University, Long Beach (CSULB) Pyramid, at 11:00 am.

“I am thrilled to see how Beach Streets is embraced by the community,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “Beach Streets University will be a great way to build a connection with CSULB’s students, staff, faculty, and all Long Beach residents.”

The event route includes Atherton Street in front of CSULB, Bellflower Boulevard and Los Coyotes Diagonal, and Spring Street, between Bellflower Boulevard and Studebaker Road.

“Beach Streets is a terrific, local event that brings ours neighbors, businesses, and community groups together,” said Councilwoman Stacy Mungo. “We’re excited for this wonderful celebration full of outdoor activities, music, food, and family fun, to captivate the east side of town.”

Live performances by Long Beach local bands such as Knyght Ryder, Forest of Tongue, and Big Sun will enliven Beach Streets this year. Participants can also watch BMX Freestyle Team Demonstrations while cruising along the route.

Whaley Park will be home to the “Kids Hub,” where children can engage in fun activities like decorating bikes and rock climbing; and there will be a public skate park at the “Extreme Hub”, located at the end of the route on Spring Street and Palo Verde Avenue.

“Last November, Beach Streets Midtown covered the west end of the Fourth District along the Anaheim Corridor,” said Councilmember Daryl Supernaw. “I am excited to see this upcoming event take place in the east end of our district.”

Thousands of people have participated in the City’s first three Open Street events: Beach Streets Uptown held on June 6, 2015; Beach Streets Downtown held on March 19, 2016; and Beach Streets Midtown held on November 12, 2016.

“Beach Streets is always a great way to bring the community together and a great source of fun for the whole family,” said Councilwoman Suzie Price. “It’s an opportunity to get some fresh air and check out new neighborhoods.”

Many local businesses along the route, community groups, and organizations will be participating in the event and promoting activities that encourage healthy living for the whole family.

Intersections for vehicle-crossing through Bellflower Boulevard, Los Coyotes Diagonal, and Spring Street, will be maintained along the route. Acceptable modes of transportation for the event are: bicycles, skates, rollerblades, skateboards, and walking. The only motorized vehicles allowed are ones officially marked as a means of transportation for those with disabilities.

An innovative digital guide, developed by Beacon Interactive, that uses Bluetooth low energy beacons to send useful content about Beach Streets University to smartphones within a pre-defined area, is available for participant usage.

Using the digital guide requires the installation of Google Chrome internet browser, and Bluetooth and Location Services must be turned on. For more information, simply look for the blue and white “Physical Web” icons posted around the event, or visit www.beachstreets.com.

For more information, please visit www.beachstreets.com, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BeachStreets, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @BeachStreetsLB.