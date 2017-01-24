Beaches Closed Due to Multiple Sewage Spills

Long Beach City Health Officer, Dr. Anissa Davis, Monday ordered all coastal swimming areas in Long Beach closed for water contact, due to multiple sewage spills from the Los Angeles County sewer system in the region. At least seven sewage spills were reported Sunday evening and Monday, with six of those outside Long Beach.

The spills are due a substantial amount of rain (3.91 inches) falling in the area Sunday and today. The spills have all stopped with the cessation of the rain. The total volume of the spill is unknown at this time.

Colorado Lagoon, Mother’s Beach and Alamitos Bay remain under a closure order issued Friday. All beaches will be closed to water contact until test results indicate the water is safe for swimming.

It should be noted that there is currently a rain advisory for all recreational beaches and bays in the City of Long Beach following the recent rain.

For the latest status on Long Beach recreational beach water quality, call the Water Hotline at 562.570.4199 or visit www.longbeach.gov/health/inspections-and-reporting/inspections/recreational-water-samples/.