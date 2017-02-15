Boys & Girls Club of Long Beach 2017 Beach Walk Fund Raiser

On Sunday April 2, the Boys and Girls Club of Long Beach Board Members and Community Members will walk 3 miles to raise money for the Healthy Lifestyle Program. Since 2011, Board Member, Dr. Grant Uba, and his wife Debbie, have spearheaded the walk celebrating Boys and Girls Club programs that help members focus on the skills needed to have a healthy life while learning financial literacy, substance abuse prevention techniques. Offerings include gender specific programs that ease the transition from childhood to adolescence and help young people make good decisions for themselves.

Leading up to this sixth fundraising walk, the Uba Family has helped raise over $200,000 for programs at the fourteen Long Beach Boys & Girls Clubs with the Walk fundraisers. Walkers register online at http://www.bgclublb.org/board-walk to join the 2017 Beach Walk 3 mile walk-a-thon. The route follows the beach walkway starting at the Granada Boat Launch Ramp. The Beach Walk sign up site is run by Everyday Hero Fundraising, a peer to peer site that makes it easier for walkers to invite friends to sponsor their walk. All participants need to do is visit the site, sign up, share and keep sharing. Walkers signing up before March 25, can start with a $25 pledge for the Bronze Level. After registering, walkers share their page on social media to raise more funds. Walkers can build up to Silver, Gold and Platinum Levels and win prizes for building donations.

For more information visit http://www.bgclublb.org/board-walk or call Event Coordinator Olivia Davison at the Boys & Girls Club Headquarters 562-595-5945 ext 229.