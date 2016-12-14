Caltrans Highway Safety Improvement Program Awards Long Beach $4.5 Million Grant

The Long Beach Department of Public Works has been awarded a $4.5 million grant from the Caltrans Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) to improve traffic safety citywide throughout Long Beach.

“Traffic safety continues to be a priority in Long Beach,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “This grant funding allows the City to fund important traffic projects that will make Long Beach safer for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians.”

The City was awarded this money for three projects submitted by the Department of Public Works Traffic Engineering Division in August 2016. All the improvements are located where residents have requested additional pedestrian crossing assistance but a traffic signal isn’t warranted.

“By awarding this grant, Caltrans recognizes all the work the City is doing to improve traffic safety and mobility throughout Long Beach,” said Craig Beck, Director of Public Works.

The improvements being funded by the HSIP grant are:

Anaheim Street, various segments between Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway: Install medians, improve traffic signal equipment and enhance pedestrian refuge islands.

Los Coyotes Diagonal, between Outer Traffic Circle and Carson Street: Upgrade traffic signal equipment to improve safety and reduce conflicts between vehicles turning left and traveling straight.

Enhance pedestrian crossings at 18 uncontrolled intersections citywide, including installation of high visibility crosswalks with solar powered flashing beacons and advance warning signs and markings.

The HSIP grant funds are expected to be received by the City in mid-2017. The crosswalk improvements are expected to be completed by the end of 2017. The additional improvements are expected to be completed by the end of 2019.