Charges Filed Against Three Home Invasion Robbery Suspects

On Tuesday, November 29, 2016, multiple felony charges were filed against three suspects for their involvement in a home invasion robbery.

On Saturday, November 26, 2016, at approximately 3:41 a.m., officers were dispatched to a possible residential burglary in the 200 block of East Del Amo Boulevard. The preliminary investigation revealed that three individuals entered the home and demanded money. During the robbery, two victims were tied up; one was assaulted and jumped out of the second story window and contacted police. Long Beach Fire Department personnel later transported the victim, with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury, to a local hospital.

Due to a potential hostage situation, the S.W.A.T. Team was activated. Officers quickly surrounded the residence and subsequently took the suspects into custody, without incident.

The suspects have been identified as 23-year-old Dominick Williams, 25-year-old Brook Shaefron Auguste, both residents of Hollywood, and 24-year-old Richard Aaron Copeland of Claremont.

On November 29, 2016, detectives presented the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which filed multiple charges against the suspects:

Dominick Williams

3 counts of home invasion robbery

3 allegations of use of a deadly or dangerous weapon in the commission of a felony

He is being held in Los Angeles County Jail with bail set at $375,000.

Brook Shaefron Auguste

3 counts of home invasion robbery

3 allegations of use of a deadly or dangerous weapon in the commission of a felony

An allegation of conviction of a serious felony

He is being held in Los Angeles County Jail with bail set at $1,350,000.

Richard Aaron Copeland

3 counts of home invasion robbery

3 allegations of use of a deadly or dangerous weapon in the commission of a felony

An allegation of conviction of a serious felony

He is being held in Los Angeles County Jail with bail set at $375,000,

This afternoon, all three suspects appeared for their arraignment at the Long Beach Courthouse.

The Long Beach Police Department would like to commend the neighbor whose astute awareness and prompt action contributed to this investigation. Thanks to the neighbor who applied the “See Something, Say Something” philosophy when they noticed suspicious activity, officers were quickly dispatched to the location to assess the situation and take appropriate action.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Robbery Detective D. Collier at (562) 570-5537. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smart phone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.