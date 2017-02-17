City Advises Residents to Prepare For Powerful Storm

A powerful storm system is expected to bring several inches of rain and high winds, beginning Friday morning through Saturday morning.

City crews are preparing for the storms with a coordinated, multi-department response by clearing thousands of catch basins; cleaning and testing 26 pump stations; fortifying sand berms on the beach; installing debris booms to prevent trash from entering the marina areas; maintaining storm run-off culverts on the beaches; installing plugs in the Naples sea wall to prevent flooding, as appropriate; deploying additional staff, including Swiftwater rescue teams, and equipment; and closely monitoring the weather situation.

Boat owners are advised to secure their vessels in City marinas.

Sand and Sandbags

Sand is currently available at the Long Beach Public Works/Public Service Yard, 1651 San Francisco Avenue, at the Esther Street Gate. Sand and sand bags are available at the following Long Beach Fire Stations:

Station 7, 2295 Elm Street

Station 12, 1199 Artesia (Artesia and Orange)

Station 13, 2475 Adriatic Avenue

Station 14, 5200 Eliot Street

Sand is also available near the Granada and Claremont launch ramps along Ocean Boulevard.

Sand Bags are available at all neighborhood Fire Stations. Fire crews may not always be available at stations if they are on calls for service. Sand Bags are available at the Lifeguard Station at 72nd Place, 7200 East Ocean Boulevard; and Lifeguard Beach Operations, 2100 East Ocean Boulevard.

Residents are advised to bring their own shovel or tool when collecting sand.

During periods of significant rainfall, avoid swimming in any coastal waters for three days following the end of the rainstorm. For current information on recreational water quality status, visit http://bit.ly/LBBeachWaterQuality.

Residents are also advised to:

Avoid areas that are subject to sudden flooding.

Do not attempt to drive through a flooded road, or walk across a flowing stream of water where the water is near your knees.

Slow down at intersections, especially those with non-working signal lights, and treat them as stop signs. Be cautious while driving, especially at night.

Take appropriate steps to be prepared by securing personal property and vehicles in areas that are prone to flooding.

Avoid unnecessary trips. If you must travel during the storm, dress in warm, loose layers of clothing. Advise others of your destination and estimated arrival time.

Be aware of utility workers working in or near the road.

Stay off sand berms and stay away from City vehicles and machinery operating along the coastline.

Keep pets inside and ensure they have shelter from the storm.

Place refuse and recycling carts on the parkway or driveway apron.

Report street flooding or downed trees by calling 562.570.2700.

The amount of rainfall forecast will likely necessitate closing El Dorado Nature Center trails. Please call 562.570.1745 for updated information.

Stay informed: The City of Long Beach will provide important storm updates via Twitter @LongBeachCity.

More information is available at www.longbeach.gov/DisasterPreparedness and www.longbeach.gov/fire/community-outreach/cert.