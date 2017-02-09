City Council Votes to Support Los Angeles County Measure H

The Long Beach City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to support Los Angeles County Measure H, the Los Angeles County Plan to Prevent and Combat Homelessness, on the March 7, 2017 ballot. If Measure H is approved by a two-thirds vote, a new quarter cent sales tax would be established in Los Angeles County for ten years in order to fund homeless services and prevention programs.

Due to state law and the current sales tax level, the City of Long Beach would not experience an increase in sales tax under Measure H until 2023, then it would be offset by the reduction in Measure A, the temporary sales tax in Long Beach that supports public safety and infrastructure. While most cities in the county would pay for the 10 years, Long Beach will only have to pay the tax for 4 years, yet will receive the benefits and revenue for 10 years.

“Homelessness simply can’t be addressed by a single city, and we are working closely with Los Angeles County to ensure that Measure H resources would be allocated appropriately in Long Beach as part of a regional solution over the next 10 years,” said Mayor Robert Garcia.

If approved, Measure H would generate approximately $355 million annually throughout the County for projects to prevent homelessness; subsidize housing; provide case management services; increase income; strengthen coordination of systems; preserve and promote affordable housing for people experiencing homelessness; and provide services to address the causes and effects of homelessness. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors would approve Measure H expenditures annually. Should Measure H pass, Long Beach would work with the County to pursue additional funding for a year-round shelter, permanent supportive housing, transitional housing, rapid re-housing, preventative supportive services, mental health and substance abuse programs.

Separately, the Long Beach Continuum of Care (CoC) has been awarded $7.6 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to continue providing services to those who are experiencing homelessness in Long Beach. The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services is the lead recipient agency to provide oversight of this grant.

The Long Beach CoC will fund 11 organizations that collectively provide 20 projects, including transitional housing, permanent housing and supportive services to individuals and families who are experiencing homelessness.

The Multi-Service Center (MSC) operates as the Continuum’s coordinated entry system, providing intake and assessment. The MSC, located at 1301 W. 12th Street in Long Beach, averages 13,000 client visits annually, making it the primary point of entry for men, women, and families seeking assistance throughout the City.