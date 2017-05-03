City to Host Public Forum on Broadway Corridor Improvements

The community is invited to a public forum on Saturday, May 6, from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM, at Bixby Park Community Center, 130 Cherry Ave., to learn about upcoming improvements to the Broadway corridor.

“Fixing Broadway was one of my top priorities when we proposed Measure A last year,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “It’s time to repair the sidewalks, repave the streets, and create unique open spaces for local residents.”

The Broadway Visioning Study (Broadway Visioning), completed in February 2016, aims to calm traffic, improve parking, concentrate activity to select nodes and create a unique identity for the Broadway corridor.

Consistent with the Broadway Visioning, the City is currently in the process of improving Broadway under the approved Measure A program. Developments and rehabilitation will be made to major arterial streets citywide based on greatest need. Broadway, between Alamitos Avenue to Redondo Avenue, has been identified as the first arterial street to receive repair.

“I have no doubt that this project will benefit local businesses and residents in our District because Broadway is one of Long Beach’s critical commuter corridors to and from Downtown,” said Councilmember Jeannine Pearce.

The Broadway Visioning outreach component consisted of three community workshops and two online surveys that revealed a community consensus to make the Broadway corridor a residential destination as opposed to a cross-town transportation connection. Residents also expressed a desire to see improvement in the overall pedestrian experience.

“I am excited to see this project get underway and continue the improvements that have occurred along the Broadway corridor over the past year,” said Councilwoman Suzie Price. “Measure A gives us a great opportunity to reinvest in our communities in a way that benefits residents, businesses, and visitors alike.”

The Broadway corridor improvements project will include:

Construction of a new street, concrete curbs, gutters, and sidewalks

Improved mobility

Traffic striping

Signage

“This project is an important element to the expansion of mobility options that help connect neighborhoods from Belmont Shore to Downtown,” said Director of Public Works Craig Beck.

Another improvement in the project plan is the addition of bicycle lanes in both directions to increase mobility.