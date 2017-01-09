City to Launch Electric Vehicle Charger Giveaway Program

The City of Long Beach is launching an Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger Giveaway Program as part of the new expedited permitting process for electric vehicle charging stations. Beginning January 9, 2017, the City will be distributing 270 EV chargers free of cost to eligible Long Beach residents who own or lease an electric vehicle. The City’s Office of Sustainability estimates that nearly 1,300 electric vehicles are currently being used by Long Beach residents, with approximately 20 more added each month.

“We are excited to make these chargers available to residents,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “We want to do everything we can to support the use of electric vehicles and encourage more people to adopt this sustainable technology.”

The giveaway program coincides with the launch of a new expedited permitting process for Long Beach residents interested in installing a residential EV charging station. Effective January 3, 2017, Development Services has begun implementing a permitting and inspection process for the installation of residential EV chargers, in accordance with State regulations. Single-family homes and owner-occupied units of multi-family residential projects consisting of four or less units are eligible for expedited permitting.

“The new expedited permitting process encourages the use of electric vehicles as a viable means of transportation, and provides greater opportunities for future private investment in sustainable infrastructure,” said Amy Bodek, Director of Long Beach Development Services. “Thanks to a generous donation to the City on behalf of Mercedes-Benz, the free charger giveaway offers an extra incentive for residents to apply for an expedited electrical permit, and enjoy the convenience and efficiency of owning a home charging station.”

EV chargers will be provided to the first 270 permitted applicants. While the EV chargers are complimentary, recipients are responsible for any expenses related to completing the electrical work necessary to accommodate the charger, installation, and upkeep of the device, including City permit and inspection fees which start at $148. Long Beach residents who qualify for a free charger are required to complete a Residential Electric Vehicle Charger Checklist, a Development Services Permit Application, and a site plan ensuring proper installation and compliance for eligibility.

The EV charger giveaway is made possible by Mercedes-Benz USA. The KEBA KeContact P20 Level 2 chargers are compatible with a 240-volt electrical source of power, and can deliver a full charge to most electric vehicles in less than six hours.

For more information on the giveaway program or to apply, visit: www.longbeach.gov/Sustainability/Programs/Electric-Vehicle-Charger-Giveaway/.

