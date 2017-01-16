City of Long Beach Martin Luther King Jr. Day Holiday Schedule

Long Beach City Hall will be closed today, Monday, January 16.

Street Sweeping and enforcement of street sweeping violations will not occur today. Street sweeping will resume its regular schedule on Tuesday, January 17. www.longbeach-recycles.org

Read your parking meter.

New smart parking meters in Long Beach display days and hours of operations – and also when they are exempt – on large backlit screens.

Meters with holiday exemptions will not be enforced on Monday, January 16.

Meters without holiday exemptions will be enforced.

Red, white and blue curbs are enforced every day. Green and yellow curbs without adjacent meters are not enforced on Sundays and holidays.

For more information, visit www.longbeach-recycles.org.

All Long Beach Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, January 16, per their normal schedule, and will re-open on Tuesday, January 17. The library catalog, downloads, and databases are available 24/7 at www.lbpl.org.

Refuse and Recycling collection will occur, per the normal schedule, on Monday, January 16. www.longbeach-recycles.org

Monday, January 16

OPEN:

El Dorado Regional Park

Fire Stations

Main Police Station Front Desk

Marina offices

Refuse and Recycling Collection

CLOSED: