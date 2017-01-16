City of Long Beach Martin Luther King Jr. Day Holiday Schedule
Long Beach City Hall will be closed today, Monday, January 16.
Street Sweeping and enforcement of street sweeping violations will not occur today. Street sweeping will resume its regular schedule on Tuesday, January 17. www.longbeach-recycles.org
Read your parking meter.
- New smart parking meters in Long Beach display days and hours of operations – and also when they are exempt – on large backlit screens.
- Meters with holiday exemptions will not be enforced on Monday, January 16.
- Meters without holiday exemptions will be enforced.
- Red, white and blue curbs are enforced every day. Green and yellow curbs without adjacent meters are not enforced on Sundays and holidays.
- For more information, visit www.longbeach-recycles.org.
All Long Beach Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, January 16, per their normal schedule, and will re-open on Tuesday, January 17. The library catalog, downloads, and databases are available 24/7 at www.lbpl.org.
Refuse and Recycling collection will occur, per the normal schedule, on Monday, January 16. www.longbeach-recycles.org
Monday, January 16
OPEN:
- El Dorado Regional Park
- Fire Stations
- Main Police Station Front Desk
- Marina offices
- Refuse and Recycling Collection
CLOSED:
- Animal Care Services
- Career Transition Center
- Center for Working Families
- City Hall
- Citizen Police Complaint Commission
- Code Enforcement services
- El Dorado Nature Center
- Fire Headquarters
- Gas Services (Emergencies: 570-2140)
- Health Department and Health facilities
- Housing Authority
- Libraries
- Neighborhood Resource Center
- Pacific Gateway Workforce Investment Center
- Park offices and community park facilities
- Police administration
- Street Sweeping
- Summer Food Program
- Swimming pools
- Water Department (Emergencies: 570-2390)