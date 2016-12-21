City of Long Beach Reviews 2016 Successes

In just one year, the City of Long Beach filled 32,369 potholes, rehabilitated 57.5 lane miles of streets, completed 60,000 building inspections, trimmed 20,529 trees, responded to 209,000 calls for service to the Police Department and 71,000 calls for service to the Fire Department and broke ground on a new Civic Center complex. That’s just a small snapshot of the incredible progress and service that the City delivered in 2016.

“2016 was a great year for Long Beach. We hired more police and firefighters, made the City more business friendly, and increased funding for streets and local parks,” said Mayor Robert Garcia.

The City’s accomplishments and accolades are featured in the 2016 Year in Review.

“With an improved economy, we had increased resources and a renewed sense of optimism, which enhanced our ability to provide services and complete projects,” said City Manager Patrick H. West. “These major actions and achievements of 2016 resulted from the Mayor and City Council’s policy direction, as well as the unflagging efforts of our dedicated and talented City staff.”

Here’s a snapshot of some of the City’s accomplishments and awards in 2016: