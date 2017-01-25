City Prosecutor’s Office Names Annual IMPACT Award Winners

The Long Beach City Prosecutor’s Office announces the winners of the Sixth Annual IMPACT Awards, and also announces that one IMPACT Award will be named in honor of Police Detective Kim Maddox, who passed away in September 2016 after fighting cancer.

IMPACT awards are bestowed each year on individuals and groups who, working with the City Prosecutor’s Office, have made “a positive, significant impact in the City of Long Beach in the past year.”

“We have never named an award in honor of an individual, but my office wanted to do this to keep Kim’s memory alive,” said City Prosecutor Doug Haubert. The Kim Maddox IMPACT Award will be given to the law enforcement officer who best exemplifies professional excellence.

Those chosen to receive City Prosecutor IMPACT awards this year include:

1) Long Beach Mentoring Connection (Power 4 Youth, Catholic Big Brothers Big Sisters, LB BLAST, Operation Jumpstart), for partnering with the City Prosecutor’s Office to provide mentors for at-risk youth in the community.

2) Mary White, GEMS Uncovered, for partnering with the City Prosecutor’s Office to provide counseling and other services to victims of human trafficking.

3) Detective Ben Vargas, Long Beach Police Department, Robbery Detail, for his exemplary investigation of a serial thief, who was convicted and sentenced to eight years in county jail.

4) Dr. Dennis Clark and Lisa Waide, R.N. of Laser M.D., for providing free/low-cost tattoo removal services for human trafficking victims and former gang members.

5) Long Beach Human Trafficking Task Force and State Assembly Member Patrick O’Donnell, for fighting for legislation to combat sex trafficking in California.

6) Pacific Gateway, for partnering with the City Prosecutor’s Office to develop the PATH program, a nationally-recognized effort to divert nonviolent, youthful offenders into employment and job training opportunities.

7) Long Beach Police Detective Rudy Romero, Domestic Violence Detail, will be the recipient of the inaugural Kim Maddox IMPACT Award. Detective Romero is a skilled, thorough, and responsive detective and trains other officers as well. Due to his investigation and assistance, the City Prosecutor’s office was recently able to convict and obtain a six and one half year jail sentence for a man who systematically and continually harassed and terrorized a women he met online.

“The IMPACT awards are our way to acknowledge those doing great work. We are trying to create community-based solutions to public safety problems, and our community partners deserve all the recognition we can give them,” said City Prosecutor Doug Haubert. “There are also those in law enforcement who shine like stars, and we want to acknowledge their efforts to make Long Beach safer.”

IMPACT awards will be presented at a reception on Thursday, February 2, 2017. Awardees are chosen by prosecutors and staff in the City Prosecutor’s Office based on efforts made by persons during the preceding year. Any person wishing more information about IMPACT Awards may contact Sherri Seldon, Chief of Staff for the City Prosecutor’s Office, at (562) 570-5621.