City to Remove Dying Trees to Ensure Public Safety

Five coral trees on Ocean Boulevard and Cherry Avenue are dying, with significant trunk and root decay, and are at risk of falling. These trees experienced limb failure over the summer at an increasing rate, and members of the public are often within the fall zone. To ensure public safety at the popular Bixby Annex location, the Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine (PRM) must remove these trees.

“We are always saddened to see any of our beloved trees removed, but as these specific trees die and pose a significant safety risk, our priority is to ensure that our parks are safe and the rest of our trees are as healthy as possible,” said Marie Knight, Director of Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine.

Health and safety risk assessments from two arborists concluded that the risk categorization for the five trees is “probable” failure with “severe” consequences, and recommended removing the trees. These five trees have multiple problems that cannot be mitigated through the pruning process.

Twelve other trees in the area will be structurally pruned, as recommended by arborists, in an effort to prolong their lifespan.

The work will begin in early January 2017, and signage has been posted to inform the community.

Twenty-two coral trees in the area range in height from 20 to 60 feet, and have canopies spreading the same distance. All had increased limb failure over the summer. These soft wood trees are naturally brittle, multi-trunked and prone to decay, causing them to split apart or drop limbs during periods of extreme heat and drought.

The City is dedicated to ensuring that all trees enjoy a long and healthy life, and will continue to monitor their conditions. A replacement plan for the trees, utilizing best practices, will be developed as the ongoing drought conditions continue.

For more information about Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine tree trimming activity, please visit www.lbparks.org.