Community Invited to Review Proposed Designs For Beach Concession Buildings Renovations

The community is invited to meet the architect and review the proposed designs for the renovations of the Alamitos, Junipero and Granada Beach Concession Buildings, during public meetings on Wednesday, February 15, and Thursday, February 16.

“We’re proud to continue building on the progress we’ve made to the coastal experience, but we know we can do more,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “We want the community’s input in the design and planning process of these important improvements.”

Both meetings will provide similar information:

February 15, 5:30 – 6:30 pm

Leeway Sailing Center, 5437 East Ocean Boulevard

February 16, 5:30 – 6:30 pm

Bixby Park Community Center, 130 Cherry Avenue

“Rebuilding these Concession Buildings will transform the area, activate more beach recreation and increase synergy with other coastal amenities,” said Councilmember Jeannine Pearce.

“The renovations will enhance the overall beach experience, support existing activities and ensure a more welcoming environment along our beautiful coastline,” said Councilwoman Suzie Price.

In addition to the proposed building renovations, the public will be able to review proposed conceptual plans for adding play and exercise locations adjacent to the Concession Buildings.

The community meetings will include a presentation by the City team and a question and answer period.