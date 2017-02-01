Cop logic Helps Long Beach Residents File a Police Report From Anywhere

The public now has the ability to file police reports online for specific types of crimes that have occurred in the City of Long Beach, through Coplogic, an innovative web-based program.

“We believe Coplogic will be a valuable tool for the community and will assist with the Police Department’s continued efforts toward 21st Century Policing, which helps communities and law enforcement agencies across the country strengthen trust, improve collaboration, and work together to reduce crime,” said Mayor Robert Garcia.

Victims of particular property crimes will have the ability to file a report for free from any computer or mobile device equipped with Internet service; however, the user must have an email address.

“We are excited to join other law enforcement agencies around the nation in offering this service to the public,” said Police Chief Robert Luna. “This technology will enable the community to file reports at their convenience, while freeing up police resources to focus on the community’s needs and increase the Police Department’s overall efficiency.”

The types of police reports that can be filed online include:

annoying/harassing phone calls

thefts and attempt thefts

non-injury hit and run traffic collisions (parked vehicles with no witnesses)

lost property

vandalism/graffiti

Crimes with suspect information, involving firearms, or theft of medication, passports, and license plate registration tags are not eligible for online reporting.

To file a report, access Coplogic by visiting the Long Beach Police Department’s website at www.longbeach.gov/police and clicking on the Coplogic icon, or through the recently updated free “GO LBPD” mobile app available for download at the Apple App Store and at the Google Play Marketplace.

Non-English speaking individuals needing to file a police report for the above crimes can still contact the LBPD’s Business Desk at 562.570.7260.

Once users file a report, they can request a copy online.

Those without Internet access have the option of filing a report from any City of Long Beach neighborhood library, which are all equipped with computers and Internet service. Additionally, a computer designated for online report filing is available in the lobby of Long Beach Police Headquarters, 400 W. Broadway.

More than 300 law enforcement agencies throughout the nation, including 125 in California, are currently using Coplogic technology.