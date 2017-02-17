Council to Use Measure A Funds to Reinstates Police Academy, Restores Paramedic Rescue 12

The Long Beach City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to restore Paramedic Rescue 12 and to reinstate the Police Academy, using Public Safety funding from Measure A. The restorations will be effective March 1, and will cost $1.5 million for the remainder of the Fiscal Year, and $2.5 million annually starting in Fiscal Year 2018 ($1.1 million for Paramedic Rescue 12; $1.4 million for Police Academy staffing).

“I’m proud that Measure A revenue is being spent exactly on what we told voters we would spend the funds on, public safety and infrastructure,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “Measure A is working to keep our City safe.”

The restorations approved Tuesday will add six firefighter and nine police officer positions, for a total of 37 public safety positions restored through Measure A since Long Beach voters approved the temporary sales tax in June 2016 to support public safety and infrastructure.

“With these restorations, we will have lower paramedic response times across the entire city, and a paramedic stationed at Fire Station 12 to serve North Long Beach, fully capable of advanced life support,” said Vice Mayor Rex Richardson, who introduced the item for City Council approval.

Councilmembers Lena Gonzalez, Stacy Mungo and Roberto Uranga co-sponsored the item, which was approved by the entire City Council.

Previous public safety restorations funded by Measure A include the restoration of Fire Engine 8 and the re-establishment of Police South Division, both of which had been identified as citywide public safety funding priorities by the Fire and Police Departments. These restorations will cost $3.8 million annually ($2.3 million for Fire Engine 8; $1.5 million for the Police South Division).

The Measure A Year One Investment Plan also includes $3.2 million to maintain Police and Fire services in Fiscal Year 2017.