Councilman Andrews Seeks Volunteers For 29th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Peace and Unity Parade

Sixth District Councilman Dee Andrews is calling for 100 volunteers for the 29th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Peace and Unity Parade Celebration. Volunteers are invited to register by calling (562) 570-6816.

This year marks the 29th Anniversary of this momentous City of Long Beach event and Councilman Dee Andrews encourages individuals to participate by volunteering. Community volunteers are needed for the annual parade and celebration. There are all types of fun activities that you can donate your time to.

“Being an activist for equal rights and peace, this is a special event for me. Being a believer in the human spirit, it is celebrations like this that unite all races. The human spirit has no color and this is the perfect venue to demonstrate that we are beyond color boundaries,” said Councilman Andrews.

For more information or to register to become a volunteer call (562) 570-6816.