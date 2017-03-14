Councilwoman Price Hosts 3rd Annual Spring into Summer Concert March 26

Although spring is just beginning, Councilwoman Suzie Price is ready to kick this season off with her 3rd Annual Spring into Summer Concert. It will take place on Sunday, March 26, 2017, and will once again feature the band, The Dustbowl Revival. This community concert is a free, family friendly event set to take place at Marine Stadium Park at 4:30 pm, and will also include various sweet and savory food trucks, as well as attractions for kids.

“I am excited to again spend a fun evening with fantastic Long Beach residents as we enjoy the great weather, our beautiful parks, and new music from this amazing band, not to mention gourmet food trucks, and a bounce house for the kids.” Councilwoman Price said in a statement. “Don’t forget to bring and lawn chairs to enjoy the concert.”

The Spring into Summer Concert Event will take place Saturday, March 26, 2017, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Marine Stadium Park, 5255 E. Paoli Way, Long Beach. Food trucks in attendance will include Cousins Maine Lobster, BrewWings, Pinch of Flavor & Pudding Truck.