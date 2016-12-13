CSULB College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics Receives $2.3 million Gift

California State University, Long Beach’s (CSULB) College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics received a $2.3 million gift from an anonymous donor that will create an endowed dean position in the college as well as a graduate fellowship.

“In an era of budget cuts and associated reductions in state funding, the philanthropy of the Beach Community is more important than ever,” said President Jane Close Conoley. “Through their generosity, donors become partners in fulfilling our mission of student success. This endowment will help the university recruit and retain a truly visionary individual to be the next dean of the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics. We are incredibly grateful for such a transformational gift.”

CSULB is recruiting a new dean for the college to replace Laura Kingsford, who announced in September she would step down from the position to focus on leading the university’s efforts surrounding Building Infrastructure Leading to Diversity (BUILD), a campus-wide program offering intensive research-training opportunities for undergraduate students interested in pursuing careers in health-related research and funded by the largest National Institutes of Health grant in CSULB history.

By funding an endowed dean position, the gift supports the teaching, scholarly work and service to the community of the dean and is a critical aspect that boosts recruiting and retaining the best possible individual for the position.

This marks the first endowed dean position at CSULB and just the third in the entire California State University system as CSULB joins San Diego State (Business) and San Jose State (Engineering).

Additionally, the gift will also create an endowed fellowship in the college providing funding for students to pursue graduate studies.

The College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics is a leader in undergraduate and graduate student research. The college’s six departments offer 22 degree programs at the graduate and undergraduate levels and enrolls more than 4,400 students.