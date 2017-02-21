CSULB Leaders to Speak at Two Local Churches for CSU’s Super Sunday

California State University, Long Beach’s (CSULB) President Jane Close Conoley and Vice President for Student Affairs Carmen Taylor will participate in the 12th Annual CSU Super Sunday <http://www.calstate.edu/supersunday/> on Feb. 26 to deliver a message to encourage students to pursue higher education. Conoley and Taylor will speak at two local churches, among the more than 100 to be visited by California State University (CSU) leaders across the state.

CSU Super Sunday reaches out to churches statewide as one of many events coordinated by CSU’s African American Initiative, an effort to increase the preparation and retention of African-American students. It’s part of the year-round partnership between the CSU and leaders in African-American communities throughout the state and provides support through additional outreach and preparation events such as the Super Saturday College Fair and the Summer Algebra Institute.

On Feb. 26, President Conoley will speak at the Antioch Church of Long Beach at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Antioch Church is located at 1535 Gundry Ave. On the same day, Vice President Taylor will speak at the Christ Second Baptist Church in Long Beach, time TBA. Christ Second Baptist Church is located at 1471 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

In part, Super Sunday supports Graduation Initiative 2025, CSU’s plan to increase graduation rates and eliminate the achievement gap for the CSU’s 475,000 students across its 23 campuses. At the events, CSU resources will be provided to help individuals foster a college-going culture at home, including information about preparing for college, applying to a CSU campus and applying for financial aid.

Locally, CSULB has established a church initiative through the Long Beach Ministers Alliance, a group of 15-20 church leaders from around Long Beach that meets monthly with campus representatives.