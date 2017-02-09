CSULB Showcases Art From Lifelong Learning Students in 12th Annual Show

The 12th Annual Art Show will be held in the CSULB Duncan Anderson Art Gallery in the Design building at the corner of State University Drive and Deukmejian Way. The art works displayed are of Oil, Acrylic, Watercolor, Drawing, Photography and Crafts – all representative of our OLLI students and the classes offered for learning these talents.

The exhibit gallery opens on February 20, and will run through February 24, 2017, five days that week from 10 AM to 2 PM. A special treat will be the OLLI Ukulele class playing on the Monday from 12 – 1:30. Come sing along and enjoy art at the same time!

An Artists Reception will take place on Sunday, February 26, 2017, from 2 to 4 PM. with refreshments offered.

Metered parking is available on State University Drive for visitors, non-OLLI members, and is free for any disabled placard holders. Lot 9 on campus is open for current OLLI members with parking permits. Lot 9 is located off Palo Verde Avenue.

For further information, call the OLLI Office at 562-985-8237, send an e-mail message to olli@csulb.edu, or visit our web site at www.csulb.edu/olli