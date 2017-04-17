CSULB Women’s Basketball Coach Jody Wynn Heading To University of Washington

Following a memorable 2016-17 campaign that saw Long Beach State Women’s Basketball win the Big West Tournament championship, advance to the NCAA Tournament, and come just one point shy of becoming the first No. 15 seed to ever defeat a No. 2 seed, basketball head coach Jody Wynn will leave the program to become the head coach at the University of Washington.

“The excitement over the success of our women’s basketball team this season reverberated throughout the campus and community. This is a true testament to the leadership and tireless effort of Jody Wynn,” said President Jane Close Conoley. “Coach Wynn, her staff and the student-athletes under her charge have all been great ambassadors for the university. We made every effort to retain her, but ultimately, she decided to move on to a different challenge and I respect her decision.”

“I want to personally thank Jody for everything she has done for Long Beach State Women’s Basketball,” added Interim Athletics Director Cindy Masner. “Her hard work, dedication and passion have brought our women’s basketball program back to national prominence. She will always be part of The Beach family. While she will be deeply missed, this is a great opportunity for her and I want to wish her, her husband Derek and her family the best.”

Wynn’s eight seasons at the Beach culminated in the first NCAA appearance for Long Beach State since 1991-92 and the first Big West Tournament championship for the program since 1990-91. The 49ers went 23-11 overall in 2016-17 and finished second in the Big West with a 12-4 record. Long Beach State then went on to face Oregon State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and came up one point short against the No. 8 Beavers, falling 56-55.

Women’s Basketball at the Beach under Wynn showed consistent improvement. After two seasons of rebuilding, Long Beach State made a run to the Big West Tournament finals in her third season. Long Beach State would then go on to make the WNIT in three of the next four years. Over the last three seasons under Wynn, Long Beach State has posted a 69-20 overall record.

A national search will begin immediately to find a replacement for Wynn to lead the Long Beach State Women’s Basketball program. LBSU has advanced to the NCAA Tournament 12 times, and has reached two Final Fours.