Deadline Extension For Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Celebration Applications

The Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Celebration is January 14th, 2017. Applications are being accepted for sponsorship, parade participants, vendors, performers, and volunteers. The new deadline is DECEMBER 29th, 2016. Community groups and organizations are encouraged to participate. Parade application fee is $85.00 and vendor fees range from $150 to $350. For more information call (562) 570-6816.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade and Celebration commemorates the courage, humility, and ultimate sacrifice of the historical civil rights activist. The parade honors Dr. King’s life and dedication to service by showcasing schools, organizations and community groups that strive to keep his timeless values alive. “This parade and celebration is the highlight of our city. For years it has renewed our communities with its visions of peace and brotherhood”, said Councilman Andrews.

The parade kicks off at 10:30 am at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue and Anaheim Street. The celebration follows from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm, at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, located at 1950 Lemon Avenue, Long Beach. Thousands of people will gather to honor the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a free celebratory afternoon of music featuring the powerful work of artists whose vision coincides with King’s voice for justice, peace and civil rights.