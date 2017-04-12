Department of Health and Human Services and Long Beach Cares Host 4th Annual Long Beach Public Health Conference

The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services (LBDHHS), in partnership with Long Beach Cares, is hosting the 4th Annual Public Health Conference, under the theme, Generation Public Health, on Thursday, April 13th, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Long Beach Airport Marriott, located at 4700 Airport Plaza Drive.

“It is time for a new way of thinking about health and the ways we deliver opportunities for health in our nation and in our City,” said Kelly Colopy, Director of LBDHHS.

The Annual Public Health Conference continues to grow in size and impact every year. This year’s conference is expected to attract more than 500 participants, including: healthcare professionals, business and community leaders, public and private sector professionals, and others who impact public health and human services planning, policy and program delivery throughout the greater Long Beach area.

Generation Public Health will feature informative and engaging panels, presenters, and keynote speakers such as Dr. America Bracho, Executive Director of Latino Health Access, and Timothy Janowick, Founder of Integritas Consulting and Research Group. Presentation topics include: innovations in public health, multi-agency responses to homelessness, violence prevention, safe neighborhoods, new approaches to chronic disease treatment, emerging infections and communicable diseases, and equity and the social determinants of health.

Sponsors of the conference are the California Endowment, the Port of Long Beach, Long Beach Cares, Kaiser Permanente, and others.

For more information about Generation Public Health, visit: www.LBPublicHealthWeek.com or visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.