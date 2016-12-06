Detectives Investigate Two Unrelated Deaths Near Ocean Blvd

On Monday, December 5, 2016, at approximately 5:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of E. Ocean Boulevard regarding the deceased body of a male adult, which led to the finding of a deceased female adult in a vehicle nearby.

When officers arrived, they located the body of a 43-year-old male on the sand near the shoreline, who had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body. As officers were investigating this incident, they located the body of a 49-year-old female inside a blue Ford Explorer, which was parked at the south curb of Ocean Boulevard. Not knowing if the incidents were related, two independent investigations were launched, and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office responded to assist Homicide detectives with both cases. Based on the preliminary findings, the investigators do not believe there is any connection between these two cases, however, the investigations continue.

It appears the male subject may have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Long Beach Search & Rescue responded and conducted a land search of the area around where the body was found. Due to his body being found close to the shoreline, the LBPD Port Police Dive Team also responded and conducted a grid search of the nearby water, however, no firearm was located by either team.

In relation to the female, it appears she may have died of natural causes. There were no obvious signs of trauma to her body, and she was in an extreme state of poor health. Detectives believe she may have been homeless and living out of her vehicle.

The LA County Coroner’s Office will release the victims’ identities pending notification of next of kin, and will also determine official causes of death.

Anyone with information regarding the male subject should contact L.B.P.D. Homicide Detectives Scott Lasch and Michael Hubbard. Anyone with information regarding the female subject should contact Detectives Teryl Hubert and Benjamin Vargas. The detectives can be reached at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smart phone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.