Detectives Seek Information on January Homicide

On Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at approximately 8:09 p.m., Long Beach Police were dispatched to investigate a possible shooting in the 600 block of East Burnett Street.

Arriving officers found a male adult who had been struck by gunfire in the upper body. Long Beach Fire Department personnel transported the victim, in critical condition, to a local hospital. The victim succumbed to his injuries on January 18, 2017.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Mercredi Khourn, a resident of Long Beach.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. No further suspect description is available.

A motive is yet to be determined and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Homicide Detectives Donald Goodman and Mark Mattia at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smart phone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or www.LACrimeStopppers.org.