Discover the Power of Emotional Intelligence With Rotaract and LB Junior Chamber

The Rotaract Young Professionals of Long Beach and the Long Beach Junior Chamber are partnering together to present “Speaker Series: Emotional Intelligence”, the first in a quarterly series of exciting professional skill building events. Cirivello’s Sport Shop will be hosting the event on Tuesday, April 25th, from 7 to 8:30PM.

Attendees of the event will take an assessment of their emotional intelligence and learn tactics to use emotional intelligence in making effective and impactful personal and professional decisions. The seminar will be presented by Kevin Groves, Ph.D., a professor at the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University with over 15 years of experience teaching organization design, leadership, and organization development.

A key principle in the missions of both Rotoract and the Long Beach Junior Chamber is to provide engaging leadership development opportunities for the community. To that end, the organizations are proud to partner together to host the first of a multiple part speaker series aimed at enabling and empowering the young leaders of tomorrow.

Entry to the event will be $15 for paid members of the host organizations and $25 for non-members. Tickets will be available for sale at the event or can be purchased online in advance. Please visit the Facebook pages of Rotaract (@rotoractlb) and the Junior Chamber (@lbjuniorchamber) for more information and the links to purchase tickets. The organizers can also be reached via email at katie.rose.gaston@gmail.com and president@lbjuniorchamber.org.