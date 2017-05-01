Douglas Park to be Completed Three Years Ahead of Schedule

Formerly home to the Douglas Aircraft Company, the 238-acre area near the Long Beach Airport has been transformed into the nearly built-out Douglas Park, converting a once underutilized site into a largely successful economic asset, and one of the largest private commercial developments in Southern California.

“Douglas Park is an economic home-run for Long Beach,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “This development has created thousands of good paying jobs and landed key tenants like Virgin Orbit.”

Initially slated for build-out by 2020, completion of Douglas Park is three years ahead of schedule, as the development project is in its final stages of transformation from an aerospace manufacturing hub to a vibrant regional multi-use destination, consisting of a variety of businesses from automotive research and design, to corporate and medical offices, and a new five-story hotel.

“The continual investment in and attraction of new businesses to a thriving Douglas Park represent a bright future for our community,” said Councilwoman Stacy Mungo. “With each new job, company headquarters, and retail option, the quality of life for our neighbors is enhanced.”

By project end Douglas Park, will encompass over 4.1 million square feet, be home to nearly 30 businesses, and will have brought over 5,000 jobs to Long Beach.

One of the final components of this comprehensive project includes a 26-acre shopping center, Long Beach Exchange, which will feature numerous retail and restaurant options that will offer a variety of goods and services for Long Beach residents and nearby communities.

The addition of a new 24-acre industrial office space located directly across from Douglas Park, Pacific Pointe East, is currently underway and expected for completion later this year.