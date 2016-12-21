Downtown Retailers Have Sweet Surprises for Last-Minute Shoppers

Holiday shoppers are taking it down to the wire for Christmas gifts this season and Downtown Long Beach retailers have plenty of specials to offer at the more than 34 retail, specialty, entertainment and dining outlets ranging from apparel and electronics to toys and gift cards, among others. Centered in between Third Street, Sixth Street, Pine Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard, the Downtown core is the popular holiday spot to shop for Christmas deals from now through Christmas Day.

According to the National Retail Federation, NFR, the average holiday shopper has completed 52.5 percent of their shopping. The survey revealed of those consumers that have completed half or less of their holiday shopping say it is because they are still deciding what to buy at 44.7 percent, or waiting for requests from loved ones at 27.2 percent. While 27 percent have other financial priorities before December and 25 percent said they are too busy with other activities, which have delayed or restricted their time to shop for the holidays.

As to when consumers are planning to purchase their last holiday gift, 12 percent of consumers said that they are planning to wait until December 23. As far as the kind of gifts consumers have purchased this season, the survey found 50 percent purchased clothing or clothing accessories, 36 percent toys, 34 percent gift cards and gift certificates, 33 percent books, CDs, DVDs, videos or video games, and 23 percent consumer electronics or computer-related accessories.

“While many consumers got a head start with holiday shopping by taking advantage of extraordinary sales over Thanksgiving weekend, more shopping and great deals are yet to come,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “We expect retailers will once again be competitive on price and value options in the final stretch.”

Last-minute shoppers are planning to purchase their gifts at department stores by 42 percent, discount stores by 27 percent, clothing or accessories stores by 21 percent, and local/small business by14 percent, among others.

The Downtown retail area has just the right variety of department, discount, specialty stores and small businesses featuring Christmas shopping options with Big 5 Sporting Goods, Daniel’s Jewelers, Footaction, Jean Machine, Payless ShoeSource and Ross Dress For Less, among others, including:

– Holiday shoppers will like the Big 5 Sporting Goods Christmas Super Holiday Savings on fun and games items including remote-controlled toys; snowsports and winter gear; camping items; shoes and apparel; fitness; along with great gifts at great prices under $15, $25 and $50; plus much more.

– Shop for Christmas at Daniel’s Jewelers and enjoy their Best Ever Holiday Sale.

– Christmas week shoppers at Jean Machine will enjoy the largest shoe sale ever on all Circa, Fallen, ES and Osiris shoes, among others.

– Enjoy Holiday shopping at Ross Dress For Less featuring 20 to 60 percent off department store prices every day including apparel, shoes and much more.

“Holiday shoppers have a variety of options with Downtown Long Beach area businesses offering specials and holiday savings for Christmas,” said Tony Shooshani, owner’s representative for City Place Long Beach. “There’s also a variety of dining options in the Downtown area that shoppers are encouraged to enjoy throughout the week.”

The Downtown area offers guests a wide array of restaurant including Milana’s New York Pizzeria, an authentic New York pizzeria; Panda Express for Asian-inspired cuisine in a fast casual environment; Wing Stop for fresh, hot chicken wings, famous fries and delicious sides; Mitaki Japanese, featuring quick and fresh Japanese cuisine; Fresh Kabobs, the casual, family-style Indian restaurant; Red Hot Philly for cheesesteaks, wings and more; Chuck E. Cheese’s, more than just fun and games, enjoy great food, always fresh with pizzas, salad bar, oven-baked sandwiches, buffalo wings and more; Subway for fresh, delicious, made-to-order sandwiches; Sushi Zenmaru for teriyaki and rolls; and Pie Bar for desserts featuring delicious handcrafted pies that are made from scratch.

Centered in between Third Street, Sixth Street, Pine Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard, the Downtown core features popular retailers and restaurants. For a complete list of the 34 retail stores, specialty shops, entertainment venues, and dining outlets, please visit http://www.facebook.com/cityplacelongbeach.