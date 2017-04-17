Downtown Revitalization Continues

Downtown Long Beach continues to boom with construction of a new full-block, mixed-use development currently underway at the site of the former State Office Building, 245 West Broadway.

The AMLI Park Broadway will reactivate and enliven the previously vacant area on Broadway, spanning from Pacific Avenue to Cedar Avenue, breathing new life and economic energy into the heart of Downtown.

“This high-quality development builds on the growth and resurgence of new construction seen throughout the City,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “These revitalization efforts attract more investment opportunities to our City, and make Long Beach a better place to live and do business.”

This project adds to the growing number of major developments under construction in the downtown area, including the re-envisioned Long Beach Civic Center, Shoreline Gateway, and other mixed-use and residential developments.

“Projects like this continue to transform our downtown core and the First District,” said Councilwoman Lena Gonzalez. “I look forward to welcoming new residents of Long Beach who will become a part of the fabric of this great city.”

The AMLI Park Broadway will consist of a 222-unit residential component, a three-level parking garage, and approximately 8,500 square feet of retail space. The development will feature a high-quality, context-sensitive building design, and staggered building heights that complement the surrounding area.

As the hub of tourism, business, and transit for the entire City, the revitalization of Downtown will continue to strengthen quality of life and foster economic opportunities throughout Long Beach.