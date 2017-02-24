Dr. Virginia Baxter Presents “Americas’s First Ladies” to American Association of University Women March 9

Dr. Virginia “Ginny” Baxter will share historical insights in her presentation on First Ladies in American history at the March 9, 2017 branch dinner meeting of the Long Beach branch of American Association of University Women at the Recreation Gulf Course Clubhouse, 5001 Deukmejian Dr., Long Beach, CA 90804 at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting is open to the public. Networking and social starts at 5 p.m., speaker at 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. dinner followed by a short business meeting at 7:30 p.m. and close out at 8:30 p.m. Cost of the dinner of Caesar salad, garlic bread, Pastas: Penne, Linguini, and Cheese Tortellini Alfredo and marinara sauce with choice of meatballs, Italian sausage or sliced chicken breast, an assortment of decadent desserts with cost of $36.00. RSVP to Lee Tsao at lee.tsao@hotmail.com by February 28.

The March 9, 2017 Branch dinner meeting features Dr. Virginia “Ginny” Baxter, one of the foremost community leaders in Long Beach, who in 2011 was honored as the Press-Telegram’s “Amazing Woman in Education”. This is a meeting that also honors the Past Presidents of Long Beach Branch making this an exceptional meeting that focuses on accomplished women and a meeting that is one you’ll not want to miss!

Adding to her many accolades, in 2014 Ginny was elected to represent Area 5 as its Trustee on the Long Beach Community College District Board and last year in 2016 Ginny was elected President of the Board. Ginny is now retired from her position as the Executive Director of the Long Beach City College Foundation, a position she held for 32 years and her many years raising funds for Long Beach City College gave her special insights on the needs of students and what LBCC could do to support students.

Ginny earned her B.A. in History from Occidental College in 1968, and her M.A. in History from Occidental in 1970. In 1988 she received her Education Docturate. from the University of LaVerne, Department of Educational Management. Her dissertation was on the “Role of Leadership in the Development of Successful Community College Foundations”. She went on to distinguish herself as a community college foundation leader who has raised millions for the college. She has been a 30+ year member of AAUW and has assisted in arranging for the AAUW’s STEM conference held at LBCC.

Her distinguished accomplishments have brought her multiple honors received from community organizations including the California Conference for Equality and Justice (CCEJ), New Hope Grief Support, Long Beach Soroptimist “Woman of the Year (2004) as well honors received for her leadership from colleagues and staff. Ginny has served as president of many organizations in Long Beach but she may be best known as the person who has led multiple educational tours to Washington, D.C., South America, Europe and Cuba for more than 32 years!

The American Association of University Women (AAUW), founded in 1881, is the nation’s leading organization advocating equity for women and girls. Its national membership of 80,000 seeks to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy, and research.

AAUW Membership is open to those with an AA degree or higher. To learn more about membership in AAUW, please go to www.aauw-longbeach.org.