Five Finalists Announced For LBCC Superintendent-President

The Long Beach City College Superintendent-President Search Committee has forwarded five candidates for consideration by the Long Beach Community College Board of Trustees, Board President Dr. Virginia Baxter announced Thursday.

The candidates are:

Tod A. Burnett, Ed.D., President of Saddleback College

Otto W.K. Lee, Ed.D., President of Los Angeles Harbor College

Marvin Martinez, President of East Los Angeles College

Melinda Nish, Ed.D., Executive Advisor to the President at the College of the Marshall Islands

Reagan F. Romali, Ph.D., President of Harry S Truman, one of the City Colleges of Chicago

The candidates are vying to succeed former LBCC Superintendent-President Eloy Ortiz Oakley, who left in December to become Chancellor of the California Community College System.

The Board of Trustees will interview the candidates later this month. A decision on the appointment is expected in March or April.

Click here for more details on the candidates. And for more information on the LBCC Superintendent-President search, visit www.lbcc.edu/presidentsearch/.