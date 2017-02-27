Five Finalists Announced For LBCC Superintendent-President
2017-02-27 · By Editor
The Long Beach City College Superintendent-President Search Committee has forwarded five candidates for consideration by the Long Beach Community College Board of Trustees, Board President Dr. Virginia Baxter announced Thursday.
The candidates are:
- Tod A. Burnett, Ed.D., President of Saddleback College
- Otto W.K. Lee, Ed.D., President of Los Angeles Harbor College
- Marvin Martinez, President of East Los Angeles College
- Melinda Nish, Ed.D., Executive Advisor to the President at the College of the Marshall Islands
- Reagan F. Romali, Ph.D., President of Harry S Truman, one of the City Colleges of Chicago
The candidates are vying to succeed former LBCC Superintendent-President Eloy Ortiz Oakley, who left in December to become Chancellor of the California Community College System.
The Board of Trustees will interview the candidates later this month. A decision on the appointment is expected in March or April.
Click here for more details on the candidates. And for more information on the LBCC Superintendent-President search, visit www.lbcc.edu/presidentsearch/.