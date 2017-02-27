Five Finalists Announced For LBCC Superintendent-President

2017-02-27 ·  By  Editor 

lbcc - Long Beach City College 85th anniversary

The Long Beach City College Superintendent-President Search Committee has forwarded five candidates for consideration by the Long Beach Community College Board of Trustees, Board President Dr. Virginia Baxter announced Thursday.

The candidates are:

  • Tod A. Burnett, Ed.D., President of Saddleback College
  • Otto W.K. Lee, Ed.D., President of Los Angeles Harbor College
  • Marvin Martinez, President of East Los Angeles College
  • Melinda Nish, Ed.D., Executive Advisor to the President at the College of the Marshall Islands
  • Reagan F. Romali, Ph.D., President of Harry S Truman, one of the City Colleges of Chicago

The candidates are vying to succeed former LBCC Superintendent-President Eloy Ortiz Oakley, who left in December to become Chancellor of the California Community College System.

The Board of Trustees will interview the candidates later this month. A decision on the appointment is expected in March or April.

Click here for more details on the candidates. And for more information on the LBCC Superintendent-President search, visit www.lbcc.edu/presidentsearch/.

