Flight Slots Offered to Southwest Airlines

Long Beach Airport (LGB) has announced that Southwest Airlines has been offered two air carrier flight slots, which will be available for their use beginning August 1, 2017.

Last month, American Airlines advised the Airport that it was reducing service at LGB and elected to return two of their five permanent air carrier flight slots effective February 16, 2017. In accordance with City Council Resolution C-28465, these two permanent flight slots have been offered to Southwest Airlines because of their status as a “new entrant carrier” at the Airport.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. and JetBlue Airways also expressed interest in obtaining the two available flight slots and will be placed on a waiting list of incumbent air carriers requesting additional capacity at LGB should additional air carrier flight slots become available. As specified in the Resolution, a lottery will be conducted to determine each carrier’s position on the waiting list and they will be advised of flight slot(s) if, or when, they become available for allocation.

About Long Beach Airport

Founded in 1923 as the first municipally-owned airport in California, Long Beach Airport (LGB) recently completed a revitalization to update its facilities. In 2012, a new passenger concourse opened to the public and has since garnered extensive praise for its modern design and architecture, local eateries and easygoing travel experience. Recently, both Fodor's Travel Guide and the BBC named LGB one of the top 10 terminals in the world, and USA Today and 10Best.com recognized LGB for Best Airport Dining in their Readers Choice poll. LGB offers non-stop service to several U.S. cities while supporting a healthy general aviation community with nearly 300,000 annual operations. The airport is also a source of substantial economic activity and employment, as well as a leader in maintaining a sustainable, environmentally responsible operation.