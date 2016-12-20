Fuego Hosts Festive Brunch and Dinners for Christmas

Join Fuego at Hotel Maya for Christmas Eve Dinner from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, December 24, and Christmas Brunch Buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Christmas Day Dinner from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday, December 25. Guests will also enjoy live Latin jazz with holiday flair on the waterfront patio.

Fuego, the modern, Latin infused indoor-outdoor restaurant and lounge, offers a unique seaside setting featuring 13-foot-tall glass walls that fully retract with seating inside and on the patio area. Fuego’s stunning open-air views include the Pacific Ocean, Long Beach skyline and Queen Mary.

“We encourage locals and guests from the surrounding area to enjoy one of three Fuego Christmas offerings this year while relaxing at our waterfront getaway,” said Kristi Allen, Vice President of Hotel Operations at Hotel Maya. “Start the holiday with a Christmas Eve dinner or settle in on Christmas day with brunch or dinner and let the staff in Fuego provide the festive cheer.”

Fuego’s Christmas Brunch Buffet

Christmas Brunch Buffet begins with an assortment of Salads and Displays including Roasted Pumpkin and Forest Mushroom Salad; Chipotle Caesar Salad; Heirloom Beet and Goat Cheese Salad; “Quinotto” Kale with almonds, and maple apple seasoning; international and domestic cheeses; water crackers and baguette; charcuterie; smoked salmon with classic condiments; and fruit and berries platter.

Holiday Seafood and Ceviche offers Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, Alaskan King Crab Legs, Calamari and Bay Scallops Ceviche, Ginger and Grapefruit Mojo, and Shrimp Ceviche with Chipotle Marinade.

Fuego’s Christmas Carving Station features Prime Rib of Beef with sweet garlic demi glace, creamed horseradish, and buttery brioche.

Christmas Brunch Buffet Entrees offer Traditional Roast Turkey with corn bread stuffing or Fillet of Salmon with cranberry and passion fruit glaze, along with potato gratin with roasted garlic and manchego cheese, and roasted fall vegetables.

Holiday Bakery Delights include an assortment of breads and mini pastries, a selection of miniature desserts and petit fours, candied cane Yule log, eggnog crème brule, and holiday cupcakes and cookies.

Christmas Brunch Buffet guests will enjoy endless sparkling wine or cider, along with complimentary coffee, tea, juice or soft drinks.

Fuego’s Christmas Brunch Buffet costs $65 per adult and $28 for children 12 and under.

Fuego’s Four-Course Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dinners

Fuego’s four-course Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dinners begin with Pumpkin Butternut Soup with candied jalapeno bacon and whipped crème fraîche.

The second course for Christmas dinner offers Heirloom Apple and Candied Walnut Salad with dried cherries, zinfandel citrus vinaigrette, wild greens and feta cheese.

Fuego’s holiday dinner entree offers a selection of Prime Short Rib with Brazilian style port braised short rib, beech wild mushrooms, roasted broccolini and honey glazed carrots; Mary’s Farm Roast Turkey with shallot and sage pan gravy, Yukon gold potato purée, blue lake beans, fig and pecan brioche dressing, and cranberry citrus; Pan-Seared Loch Duart Salmon with beets, cippolini onions, blood orange vinaigrette and roasted corn salsa; or Vegetarian Quinoa with Sofrito with sautéed garlic spinach, hen of the wood mushroom, butternut squash, roasted corn and broiled paneer cheese.

The final course is a decadent selection of one dessert with Cinnamon Glazed Waffle with Tahitian vanilla ice cream and candied walnuts; or Banana Chocolate Budino with whipped vanilla cream, caramelized bananas and toasted hazelnuts.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dinner guests will enjoy complimentary coffee, tea, juice or soft drinks.

Fuego’s Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dinner costs $65 per adult

For Fuego’s Christmas Brunch Buffet or Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dinners reservations, which are required, please call 562-481-3910 or visit http://www.facebook.com/fuegolongbeach.

Fuego is a modern, Latin infused dining and lounge experience in a unique indoor-outdoor setting at the water’s edge. Famous for its handcrafted margaritas, Fuego also boasts one of the largest tequila selections in the region. Fuego restaurant is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fuego lounge is open daily at 11 a.m.

Hotel Maya – a DoubleTree by Hilton is located at 700 Queensway Drive, Long Beach, CA 90802. For additional information or to make room reservations, please call 562-435-7676, visit http://www.hotelmayalongbeach.com or like http://www.facebook.com/hotelmaya.