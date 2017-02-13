Fuego’s Monthly Latin American Brunch Series Features Argentina in February

Get your passport stamped in Argentina as Fuego continues its 12-country Latin American 2017 tour on Sunday, February 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fuego’s authentic Argentina dishes will be accentuated by live Latin music with The Sounds of Argentina. Free Latin dance demonstrations will be presented during brunch.

Fuego guests looking for an extended Argentina experience will also enjoy the daily offerings of an Argentina specialty Parrillada, delicious Latin barbecue selections, and sweet, scrumptious Churros with Cajeta Caramel Sauce. The Argentina drink of the month is a refreshing “Mendoza Sour.”

Fuego, the modern, Latin infused indoor-outdoor restaurant and lounge, offers a unique seaside setting featuring 13-foot-tall glass walls that fully retract with seating inside and on the patio area. Fuego’s stunning open-air views include the Pacific Ocean, Long Beach skyline and Queen Mary.

“The Latin Brunch series continues to Argentina with tasty dishes and cool drinks that truly reflect Latin American food and culture,” said Kristi Allen, Vice President of Hotel Operations at Hotel Maya – a Doubletree by Hilton. “The free Latin dance lessons are an added bonus to an already perfect day of Argentina fun with family and friends in Fuego at Hotel Maya.”

The Latin American Brunch series continues to Costa Rica on March 19, Colombia on April 23, Mexico on May 7, El Salvador on June 25, Brazil on July 23, Chile on August 20, Venezuela on September 17, Guatemala on October 29, Peru on November 19, and Nicaragua on December 17. The Latin American Brunch series’ first stop was Cuba in January.

For February, Executive Chef Victor Juarez has prepared a culinary tour stop in Argentina that begins with sensational Salads to include Quinoa with dried fruit and walnut dressing; Ensalada Russa, beet and potato salad, Hearts of Palm Salad; Caesar Salad; Butternut Squash; and Sweet Potato Salad; along with Argentine Antipasto, Domestic and Imported Cheeses, Sliced Fresh Fruits, and Seabass, Shrimp and Ahi Ceviches.

Fuego Street Fare items include Ham and Cheese and Spicy Steak Empanadas, Cabbage and Radish Salad, Eggplant Escabeche, and Red Chimmichurri.

The Specialty Entrees of Argentina, choice of one ordered from the server, include Milanese and Eggs with fried breaded filet of beef, poached eggs, spicy holandaise sauce, fried potatoes and spinach cheese stuffed tomato; Chorizo and Potato Fritta with ground spiced chorizo, potato, herbs, eggs, and manchego cheese; Parrillada with grilled skirt steak, short ribs, chicken and morcilla sausage, grilled vegetable skewers and parsley garlic sauce; Pollo Picante with roasted half chicken, chili de arbol sauce, fried steak potatoes and garlic cream spinach; Matambre with Argentine stuffed flank steak, portobello mushroom, spinach, carrot, hard boiled egg, malbec wine reduction and fried potatoes; Gambas ala Parilla with Chimichurri Butter Sauce with grilled jumbo gulf shrimp, budin de polenta with mushrooms and sausage; Lamb Chops with grilled lamb chops, chimichurri sauce, pepper escabeche, roasted sweet potato and spring sweet peas; or Crab Staffed Maine Lobster Tail with chimmichurri Butter and Garlic Spinach.

Delicious Desserts include an assortment of mini breakfast pastries, tres leches cake, arroz con leche, coconut rum flan with caramel sauce; along with assorted mini cakes, vanilla raisin bread pudding, coffee merinque cookies, and churros with cajeta caramel sauce.

The Latin American Brunch Series – Argentina costs $55.00 per adult and children, 13 and older; $27.50 for children, 12 and under; kids 5 and under feast for free; plus tax and gratuity. For Argentina Brunch Buffet reservations, which are strongly encouraged, please call 562-481-3910 or visit http://www.facebook.com/fuegolongbeach.

For an additional $10, guests will enjoy endless mimosas. Complimentary glass of sparkling wine or cider, coffee, decaffeinated coffee, tea, juice or soft drinks will be served.

Fuego is a modern, Latin infused dining and lounge experience in a unique indoor-outdoor setting at the water’s edge. Famous for its handcrafted margaritas, Fuego also boasts one of the largest tequila selections in the region. Fuego restaurant is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fuego lounge is open daily at 11 a.m.

Hotel Maya – a DoubleTree by Hilton is located at 700 Queensway Drive, Long Beach, CA 90802. For additional information or to make room reservations, please call 562-435-7676, visit http://www.hotelmayalongbeach.com or like http://www.facebook.com/hotelmaya.