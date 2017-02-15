Go Beach! Beach Streets Heads to East Long Beach and CSULB

East Long Beach will bustle with activity on Saturday, April 29, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm, for the City’s fourth Beach Streets Open Street event, from Atherton Street up to Spring Street, and will feature thousands of people walking, bicycling and socializing on car-free streets.

“It’s great to see how Beach Streets builds community by connecting CSULB across East Long Beach. Beach Streets University will include participation from our amazing college students, faculty and staff,” said Mayor Robert Garcia.

Several entertainment hubs along the Beach Streets University route, including a dedicated children’s area at Whaley Park, will feature outdoor music, food and drink specials, activities and more. The route is Atherton Street along California State University, Long Beach (CSULB), and up Bellflower Boulevard and Los Coyotes Diagonal to Spring Street between Bellflower Boulevard and Studebaker Road.

“Families in Long Beach always have so much fun during Beach Streets, and it’s always a treat to discover a new favorite restaurant or business,” said Councilwoman Suzie Price.

Several intersections for vehicles to cross Bellflower Boulevard, Los Coyotes Diagonal and Spring Street will be maintained along the route; however, the entire route and the extended streets will be closed to vehicles, motorcycles, scooters and anything with a motor. Acceptable modes of transportation along the route include: bicycles, skates, Rollerblades, skateboards, walking, etc. The only motorized vehicles allowed must be officially marked means of transportation for those with disabilities.

“Last November, Beach Streets Midtown covered the west end of the Fourth District along the Anaheim Corridor,” said Councilmember Daryl Supernaw. “I am excited to see this upcoming event take place in the east end of our district along the Bellflower Boulevard corridor. I look forward to seeing the community come out to explore the neighborhood and interact with the businesses in a new way.”

Many City Departments and community groups will participate with healthy, active-living activities, booths and information for the whole family, along with demonstrations, food, entertainment and more.

“Beach Streets is a great event that brings neighbors, businesses and the local community together,” said Councilwoman Stacy Mungo. “We’re excited to bring this wonderful celebration full of outdoor activities, music, food and family fun to the east side of town.”

Tens of thousands of people have participated in the City’s first three Open Streets events: Beach Streets Uptown on June 6, 2015; Beach Streets Downtown on March 19, 2016; and Beach Streets Midtown on November 12, 2016.

Open Street events are popular throughout North America. They promote the pursuit of innovative strategies to achieve environmental, social, economic, and public health goals. By repurposing streets for cyclists, pedestrians, and other non-motorized users, cities are encouraged to consider other ways our streets can be used.

For more information, including updates, entertainment, maps and parking information, please visit www.beachstreets.com, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BeachStreets, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @BeachStreetsLB.