Good Friday 5:15, a Walk Through Jerusalem Comes to Long Beach

All Saints Anglican Church presents Good Friday 5:15, A Walk Through Jerusalem. Good Friday 5:15 is reenactment of Jerusalem just after the Crucifixion. This is a chance for visitors to walk through and talk to citizens & soldiers in this recreation of Jerusalem at 5:15 on the first Good Friday. It is an opportunity for meditation, reflection, and worship.

This event runs consecutive Friday and Saturday evenings starting on March 24th and finishing on April 8th from 7pm to 9pm, at All Saints Anglican Church, 346 Termino Avenue, Long Beach CA 90814.

This event is open to the public and free to attend. We invite all to come and walk through Jerusalem and stay for refreshments after. There will be guides to take you on your journey and hosts to answer questions you may have after your walk.

For questions regarding the event, please contact All Saints Anglican Church at 562-438-3650 or email goodfriday515@gmail.com.