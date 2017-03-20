The Heart of Ida Publishes First Issue of AgeWell Long Beach Magazine

Life for seniors living in Long Beach just got a whole lot easier, thanks to the first issue of AgeWell Long Beach Magazine, published by The Heart of Ida.

Released on March 8, 2017, the FREE, 44-page magazine is a long-awaited and much-needed resource for the senior community in Long Beach and surrounding cities. Offering information on local resources appropriate for and available to older adults, the magazine includes summaries of and contact information for:

Senior centers

Local libraries

Classes, including exercise and other special interests

Housing and transportation assistance

Medicare and mental health resources

Hearing aid locations

Helplines and hotlines

Volunteer opportunities

And more

In addition to helpful resources, the magazine also includes several articles of interest to older adults, including a senior spotlight interview with Mildred Wallerstein, a Long Beach senior celebrating her 100th birthday this summer, a helpful fall prevention piece, and “7 Ways to Stay Active, Maintain Health, and Prevent Injuries”.

This valuable resource was published by the Heart of Ida, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps older adults preserve independence and bring cheer when assisted living is necessary. In addition to AgeWell Long Beach Magazine, The Heart of Ida offers a variety of programs for seniors, targeting both the body and the mind, including free balance and fall risk screenings, balance prevention and recovery classes, Tai Chi classes, minor home safety repairs, book clubs, mobile libraries, and other senior-support programs.

The magazine is the brainchild of The Heart of Ida’s Executive Director, Dina Berg, and Pam Chotiswatdi, Director of Operations. Says Berg, “We’ve been wanting to put something like this together for several years: a single, easy-to-use resource where seniors can get all of the information they need in one place. We’re thrilled to have received the funding to compile and print the first issue and look forward to providing this invaluable resource to our local seniors for years to come.”

Patricia, an older adult living in Long Beach, received a copy of the magazine with her Meals on Wheels food delivery. She says, “This is such a great resource. It has everything I need in one place!”

Copies of the inaugural spring issue of AgeWell Long Beach Magazine can be found at Long Beach Senior Centers, libraries, Long Beach Community College Senior Studies, Alpert Jewish Community Center, local health centers, and at other senior-frequented locations across the city. A digital copy is also available at www.heartofida.org/agewell-long-beach.

For more information on AgeWell Long Beach Magazine or The Heart of Ida please contact Dina Berg at dbheartofida@gmail.com or visit www.HeartOfIda.org.