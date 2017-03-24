Historic Pine Avenue Sign to be Unveiled Today

The public is invited to the unveiling of a new “Historic Pine Avenue” sign that spans Pine Avenue between 4th Street and 5th Street, today, Friday, March 24, at 7:00 pm. The free ceremony will feature the two-story-high sign being illuminated.

“The Pine Avenue sign is a wonderful addition to our Downtown and something I have been looking forward to seeing for a long time,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “The sign is a great way to pay tribute to Long Beach, and in particular Pine Avenue’s history.”

The Pine Avenue sign reflects the contemporary themed architecture predominately featured in the area, while also incorporating elements of the area’s past. The sign features four historic images depicting Pine Avenue milestones over the years, including a horse and cart (early 1900s); the Red Car Tram (1930s); and the Kress Building and Woolworth’s lunch counter (1950s).

“Pine Avenue is the heartbeat of Downtown Long Beach in many ways,” said Councilwoman Lena Gonzalez. “The Historic Pine Avenue sign will shine just as bright as our future.”

Downtown Long Beach, and Pine Avenue in particular, have seen a major transformation over the last few years. The number of new development projects in the area has increased, as has the number of new businesses.

The design and construction of the new sign was a part of the recent Pine Avenue street improvement project between Seaside Way and Anaheim Street, which involved replacing damaged streets and sidewalks, installing diagonal crosswalks and adding trees, lighting, benches and additional signage.

The sign was funded with one-time infrastructure funds from the Office of Councilwoman Gonzalez.