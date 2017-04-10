The History and Future of the Port of Long Beach Mural

The amazing story of the development of the Port of Long Beach and its artistic depiction in a unique 74-foot tile mural will be presented at the Historical Society of Long Beach at 3:00 pm on Saturday, April 29, 2017. Long Beach Heritage and the Historical Society of Long Beach are co-sponsors of this program.

George & Carmela Cunningham, journalists, publishers, and co-authors of Port Town: How the People of Long Beach Built, Defended, and Profited From Their Harbor will provide an overview of the port’s history. Dr. Louise Ivers, Professor Emeritus of Art at California State University Domiguez Hills and author of Long Beach, A History Through Its Architecture, will discuss the construction in 1959 of the tile mural hand-painted by Paul Marciel Souza using tiles manufactured by Gladding McBean, the premier California terra cotta company founded in 1875. Cheryl Perry, President of Long Beach Heritage and President of the Long Beach Navy Memorial Heritage Association, will address current efforts to protect this important cultural artifact from demolition and to relocate it instead. The program will conclude with a reception and book-signing opportunity. Copies of the authors’ books will be available for purchase.

RSVP by April 27

562/493.7019

preservation@LBHeritage.org

Suggested donation $5.00