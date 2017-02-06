Hospital Employees Kick Off American Heart Month By Wearing Red

Long Beach Memorial and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach employees kicked-off American Heart Month by celebrating National Wear Red Day on Friday, Feb. 3. Dressed in their best red attire, hospital employees gathered to form a giant “human heart” to raise awareness of the No. 1 killer of American women and to support the millions of women affected by heart disease.

According to the American Heart Association, “heart disease and stroke kill 1 in 3 women each year,” yet more women still believe that their number one threat is breast cancer. By supporting National Wear Red Day, the Center for Women’s Cardiac Heath & Research, sponsored by the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Memorial, hopes to raise awareness of this disease, which is 80 percent preventable with proper education and lifestyle changes.

“For a long time heart disease has been thought of as a bigger threat for men than women,” says Cindy Peters, RN, MSN, ACP, manager, Center for Women’s Cardiac Health & Research, Long Beach Memorial. “The fact is that women are equally, if not more, affected by heart disease than men. This lack of awareness makes heart disease more deadly in women because the symptoms are often ignored until they become very serious.”

While men and women show traditional symptoms of heart disease such as chest pains or heart palpations, women often show additional symptoms such as fatigue, soreness in the arms or shoulders, and back pain, which can be easily dismissed in people who don’t know the warning signs of heart disease. By familiarizing women with the various types of heart disease and their symptoms, the Center for Women’s Cardiac Health & Research is supporting the American Heart Association’s mission to prevent up to one fourth of annual deaths caused by heart disease.

Individualized to the unique needs of women, the Center for Women’s Cardiac Health & Research offers a comprehensive cardiovascular evaluation just for women. The Center focuses on early detection and prevention strategies to improve women’s life-long health and well-being.