Hughes Middle School Environmental Sciences Class and Realtor Andrea Testa Host Free Shred & E-Waste Event

Hughes Middle School Environmental Sciences Class and Andrea Testa, neighborhood Keller Williams Realtor, will host a FREE Community Event on Saturday, January 28th from 9am to 1pm at Hughes Middle School, 3846 California Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807. Residents and businesses are welcome to safely and securely dispose of private documents and E-Waste items during this yearly event.

There will be two Shred trucks available this year, one for drive-thru drop-off and one to park and view documents being shredded. There is a 5 box limit on shred items, more will be accepted with a donation to the Hughes Environmental Science class. All donations will go toward building shade structures for students at Hughes Middle School. An E-Waste Truck will be available for drop-off of items to be safely recycled or disposed of. Per the E-waste company, “ Hard drives on computers are wiped clean, if computers are upgradeable we’re Microsoft nonprofits we reinstall certified Microsoft software, and we help low-income families, families with disabilities, students, single mothers, and Veterans with technology.”

On-and-Off Site Shredding Services will accept 5 banker boxes of private and sensitive documents, file folders and staples are not a problem. Please no magazines or books of any kind. E-Waste truck provided by New Generation Empowerment Ewaste accepts; computers, LCD (Computer monitors and Plasma TV’s), CRT Tube TV’s, Computer Input Devices, Office Machines, as well as destruction of Hard, Flash, CD/DVD Drives, Floppy disks and Memory cards. Please, NO batteries, lightbulbs, paint cans or hazardous waste of any kind.

This is a free event. The costs are offset by Andrea Testa, a local Keller Williams Realtor, who believes “this is a valuable event for the community to participate in to help our environment by providing the opportunity to responsibly and securely dispose of private documents and e-waste items.” Any donations will be gratefully accepted for the Environmental Science class’s efforts to raise money for a campus shade structure and native plants. Cash or checks can be written to Long Beach Education Foundation-Hughes Goes Green. The first 100 people will receive valuable community information from Andrea Testa as well as a giveaway from the “Green Ops” Hughes Environmental Science Class.

For more information on this event contact Environmental Class Teacher Nancy Lopez at 562-595-0831 or Andrea Testa at 562-833-9642 or athomes77@gmail.com.