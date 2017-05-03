Vice Mayor Richardson to Hosts North Long Beach Color Block Walk

Vice Mayor Rex Richardson invites the community to the North Long Beach Color Block Walk on Saturday, May 6th, at 10:00 AM. The Color Block Walk will celebrate the culmination of the North Town Open Space Master Plan. Since last spring, the Vice Mayor’s Office has been working with the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Marine, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the local nonprofit urban design studio, City Fabrick, to develop a plan for North Long Beach that identifies opportunities for new public open spaces and the connections between them.

“Color Block Walk is an exciting, engaging, and family friendly way to cap off our successful North Town Open Space planning process,” said Vice Mayor Rex Richardson. “Be on hand as we reimagine the way we activate open space right here in Long Beach.”

To help create the plan, the project team developed a robust outreach strategy to tap the expert knowledge of community members to locate what underutilized land used could be transformed or shared to allow for new types of open spaces. Last year, thousands of residents and stakeholders participated in this planning process, and identified over 140 ideas. After some prioritization based on community input, feasibility, and equity, several priority projects have finally been identified. The Color Block Walk is a temporary demonstration of one of the most popular priority projects, the 91 Freeway Embankment Loop, which garnered the greatest amount of votes from community members.

The Color Block Walk is an event where people walk together and get covered in non-toxic and washable color powder. It is free and open to the public. Dogs are welcome and limited parking is available along 67th and Penfold Streets so attendees are encouraged to use alternative forms of transportation. There will be a live DJ, light refreshments, and prizes throughout the day and opportunities to learn more about some of the new open space ideas as well as the process it took to get there.

For more information, call the District 9 Office at (562) 570-6137 or visit the Facebook event page at: https://www.facebook.com/events/644704345721203/.